Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $23.39 million and $4.07 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.37 or 0.04798671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033791 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

