Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:COSM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Cosmos has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $54,510.00.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

