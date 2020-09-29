Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $302.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $349.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.55 and its 200 day moving average is $316.45. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

