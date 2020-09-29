Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $349.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

