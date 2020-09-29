Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.65

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 519376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get Coty alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,628,000 after acquiring an additional 570,498 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 18,099.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,560,000 after buying an additional 1,847,560 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 4,693,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 43.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,356 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.