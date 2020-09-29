CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Update

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CounterPath stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of CounterPath at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

CPAH opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.53. CounterPath has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

