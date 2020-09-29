Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.44

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 11248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 956.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.