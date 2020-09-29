Covia (NYSE:CVIA) & Applied Minerals (NYSE:AMNL) Head to Head Comparison

Covia (NYSE:CVIA) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covia and Applied Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia $1.60 billion 0.04 -$1.29 billion ($1.20) -0.40 Applied Minerals $490,000.00 2.51 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

Applied Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Covia.

Profitability

This table compares Covia and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81% Applied Minerals -495.77% N/A -275.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Covia and Applied Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Covia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Covia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Covia beats Applied Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

