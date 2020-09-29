CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. CRA International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CRA International by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRAI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,492. The stock has a market cap of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. CRA International has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.