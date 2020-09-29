Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CRAWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford United from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crawford United in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRAWA opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.30. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). Crawford United had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crawford United will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.