Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLCN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028. Creative Learning has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

