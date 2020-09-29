Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CLCN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028. Creative Learning has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About Creative Learning
