Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,674. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

