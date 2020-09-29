Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERIC. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 385,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 224,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 49,006 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.