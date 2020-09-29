Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.43 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Credits has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $54,115.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinBene, IDEX and WazirX. In the last week, Credits has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024121 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinBene, Tidex, Kucoin, WazirX, IDEX, LBank and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.