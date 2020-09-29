Critical Analysis: Lear (NYSE:LEA) vs. ATC Venture Group (NYSE:ATCV)

Lear (NYSE:LEA) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lear and ATC Venture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 1 9 8 0 2.39 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lear presently has a consensus target price of $113.81, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Lear’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lear and ATC Venture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $19.81 billion 0.33 $753.60 million $13.99 7.70 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lear has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 5.74, suggesting that its stock price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 0.75% 5.95% 2.00% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lear beats ATC Venture Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and manage electrical power within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, smart junction boxes, gateway and wireless control modules, lighting control modules, and audio domain controllers and amplifiers. It also provides electrification products comprising charging systems that include onboard charging modules, cord set charging equipment, and wireless charging systems; battery electronics, which comprise battery disconnect units, cell monitoring supervisory systems, and integrated total battery control modules; and other power management modules, including converter and inverter systems. In addition, this segment offers cybersecurity software; EXO advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; roadside modules that communicate real-time traffic information; and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity, as well as Connexus connectivity products. Further, it provides wireless systems, such as passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/function remote keyless entry systems. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

