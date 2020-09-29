Critical Comparison: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Green Planet Group (NYSE:GNPG)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Phillips 66 and Green Planet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $109.56 billion 0.21 $3.08 billion $8.05 6.56 Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 -1.32% 8.76% 3.93% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 and Green Planet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 1 15 0 2.94 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phillips 66 currently has a consensus price target of $80.44, indicating a potential upside of 52.37%. Given Phillips 66’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Green Planet Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.