Critical Comparison: Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) versus Candlewood Hotel (NYSE:CNDL)

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Candlewood Hotel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million 1.48 $55.13 million $1.81 14.07 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Twin River Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide -3.04% -0.85% -0.15% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Twin River Worldwide and Candlewood Hotel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Volatility & Risk

Twin River Worldwide has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats Candlewood Hotel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

About Candlewood Hotel

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

