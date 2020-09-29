Critical Contrast: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and JV Group (NYSE:ASZP)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and JV Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $67.83 billion 0.77 $2.81 billion $1.73 19.09 JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of JV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JV Group has a beta of 3.69, indicating that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management and JV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 3 4 1 2.75 JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $41.54, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than JV Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and JV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 1.30% 0.78% 0.27% JV Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats JV Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. The firm invest in attractive businesses through the public debt and equity markets or by providing financing. The firm invest in Business services, Industrials and Residential sectors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It also invest in British Columbia, United States, Brazil, Australia, Chile, Uruguay, New Zealand. It prefers to invest between $2 million and $500 million in its portfolio companies. The firm also prefers to take both minority and majority stakes in its companies. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.

About JV Group

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

