Critical Review: Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) & Herbalife Nutrition (OTCMKTS:HLF)

Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Medizone International alerts:

Medizone International has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herbalife Nutrition has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medizone International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medizone International and Herbalife Nutrition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A Herbalife Nutrition 0 0 5 0 3.00

Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than Medizone International.

Profitability

This table compares Medizone International and Herbalife Nutrition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medizone International N/A N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition 5.89% -120.60% 15.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medizone International and Herbalife Nutrition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition $4.88 billion 1.41 $311.00 million $2.82 16.48

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats Medizone International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medizone International

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The company offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprising dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products consisting of facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products, such as N-R-G tea and energy drink products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through own retail stores, as well as through independent service providers, sales representatives, and sales officers. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medizone International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medizone International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.