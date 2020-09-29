Critical Review: Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and NexGen Energy (OTCMKTS:NXE)

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and NexGen Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 349.40 -$2.11 million N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -34.40

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium & Vanadium -6,702.27% -14.66% -12.21% NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Uranium & Vanadium and NexGen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NexGen Energy beats Western Uranium & Vanadium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

