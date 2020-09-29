Critical Survey: Aphria (APHA) vs. Its Peers

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aphria to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Aphria alerts:

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aphria has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.57, meaning that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aphria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria Competitors 134 357 403 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 118.29%. Given Aphria’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -71.83 Aphria Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.34

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.