Critical Survey: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) versus BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get BayCom alerts:

This table compares BayCom and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 16.70% N/A N/A Bank7 14.76% 8.15% 0.89%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BayCom and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33

BayCom presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.96%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.27%. Given BayCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Bank7.

Risk and Volatility

BayCom has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of BayCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BayCom and Bank7’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $86.11 million 1.44 $17.32 million $1.89 5.53 Bank7 $52.99 million 1.59 $8.23 million $1.96 4.67

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, and letters of credit; lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services; and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches and one loan production office located in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates through seven branches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.