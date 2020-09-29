Critical Survey: Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) vs. GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Bird and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50 GreenPower Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Bird currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.25%. Given Blue Bird’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than GreenPower Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 1.26% -39.67% 6.89% GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Bird and GreenPower Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.30 $24.30 million $1.49 7.54 GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Summary

Blue Bird beats GreenPower Motor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

