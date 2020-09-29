Critical Survey: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) versus AirTrona International (NYSE:ARTR)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and AirTrona International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco 2.26% 1.21% 0.80% AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cameco and AirTrona International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83 AirTrona International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cameco currently has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than AirTrona International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cameco and AirTrona International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.40 billion 2.83 $55.77 million $0.08 125.63 AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than AirTrona International.

Volatility & Risk

Cameco has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirTrona International has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cameco beats AirTrona International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors; and provides consulting services to CANDU operators. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About AirTrona International

AirTrona International Inc. provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

