Critical Survey: TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) vs. Devon Energy (OTCMKTS:DVN)

TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TransCoastal has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.9% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransCoastal and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.60 -$355.00 million $1.38 7.10

TransCoastal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TransCoastal and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy -51.02% 4.29% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TransCoastal and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 6 16 0 2.73

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $16.71, suggesting a potential upside of 70.55%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Summary

Devon Energy beats TransCoastal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCoastal

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

