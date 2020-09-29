Crypto Village Accelerator Trading Up 27.9% This Week (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $899,952.59 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042957 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.04816264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033919 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

