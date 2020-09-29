CSFB Boosts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $42.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target lifted by CSFB from $13.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.16 million, a PE ratio of 324.53 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 451,351 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 244,499 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.