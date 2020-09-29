CubeSmart Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend by 43.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

CubeSmart stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

