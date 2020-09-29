CubeSmart Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.
CubeSmart has increased its dividend by 43.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.
CubeSmart stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.49.
In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
