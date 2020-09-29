Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) & Arcimoto (OTCMKTS:FUV) Head to Head Comparison

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 1 5 0 2.83

Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.78%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto $990,000.00 209.46 -$15.34 million ($0.85) -7.74

Curtiss Motorcycles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -840.39% -224.42% -102.88%

Summary

Arcimoto beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

