CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Up 54.5% in September

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,336,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 865,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.95 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $0.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.98.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 117,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,758. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.