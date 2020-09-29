CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

