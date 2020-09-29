CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.30.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
