Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Short Interest Down 64.1% in September

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYNF remained flat at $$0.68 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Cynata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cynata Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

