Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report sales of $3.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $19.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.18 million, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $84.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,946. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $193,343.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,691 shares of company stock worth $2,852,974. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

