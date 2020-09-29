DAEX Hits One Day Volume of $1,277.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,277.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.04811563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033876 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

