DAEX Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,277.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.04811563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033876 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.