Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, DDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $915.06 million and approximately $74.13 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00261898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01580412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00183200 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 902,479,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,006,056 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bibox, DDEX, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

