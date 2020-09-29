DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 88.8% in September

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 36,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Get DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKILY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.