DAO.Casino Market Capitalization Hits $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,671.36 or 0.99749575 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

