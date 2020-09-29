Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.24.

DRI stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

