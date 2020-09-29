Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DASTY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

DASTY opened at $186.75 on Friday. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

