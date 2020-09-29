Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Data I/O stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Data I/O accounts for about 1.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Data I/O worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.