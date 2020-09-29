Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) Short Interest Update

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DTST remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Data Storage Company Profile
