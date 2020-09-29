Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) Short Interest Update

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTST remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

