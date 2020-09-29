DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in September

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,213. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBSDY. ValuEngine cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

