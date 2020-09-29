DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Down 72.7% in September

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 906,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.27. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

DBVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,140.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.