Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the August 31st total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,975.0 days.

QUBSF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.