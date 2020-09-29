Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Up 76.5% in September

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$49.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.73 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 127.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.