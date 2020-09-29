Dimension Chain Price Hits $0.0385 on Top Exchanges (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $22,663.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

