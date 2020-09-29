Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of Diploma stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,230 ($29.14). The company had a trading volume of 201,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,906.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,765.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.39. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,226 ($29.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.