Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of Diploma stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,230 ($29.14). The company had a trading volume of 201,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,906.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,765.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.39. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,226 ($29.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

