Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Discovery Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Discovery Metals stock remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,685. Discovery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 26,307 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

