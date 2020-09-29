Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 30,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,777. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $842.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.